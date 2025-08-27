AUST showcases innovations for Africa’s development

…to host inaugural STICOMMS Conference

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST), Abuja, has announced plans to host the maiden edition of the Science, Technology and Innovation Communication Conference (STICOMMS), scheduled for October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Themed “Communicating Science, Technology and Innovation for National Development,” the conference aims to foster collaboration among academia, government, industry, and the media in leveraging scientific research and innovation for Africa’s sustainable growth.

Speaking at a pre-event press briefing, AUST President, Professor Peter Onwualu, described the initiative as a truly African platform designed to bridge the gap between research outputs and real-world applications.

“Our mission goes beyond academic excellence,” Prof. Onwualu said. “We are committed to using science, technology, and innovation (STI) to tackle Africa’s critical challenges in health, agriculture, transportation, and energy.”

Founded in 2007 as a postgraduate institution, AUST has evolved into a pan-African center of excellence, recently expanding into undergraduate programs. It has produced hundreds of MSc and PhD graduates who are actively contributing to development in their home countries.

Prof. Onwualu highlighted AUST’s growing innovation ecosystem, revealing that the university registered about ten patents in the past year through its innovation hub, with commercialization efforts already underway.

He showcased two flagship projects designed to address public safety and security challenges:

Real-Time Tracking Systems: enabling rapid location of individuals, particularly for combating kidnapping and aiding emergency response.

Vehicle Scan Code Technology: allowing users to scan a vehicle’s code to verify driver details and track movement, enhancing safety and transparency.

“These innovations are practical solutions to some of Africa’s pressing security concerns,” he added.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr. Bosco Okolo Obi, stressed the importance of improving public awareness and communication of research outcomes from universities and research institutes.

“STICOMMS is about changing the narrative,” Dr. Obi said. “Research must not remain in academic journals—it should inform policy, development, and improve lives.”

He further called for the creation of a national research fund to support innovation, commercialization, and capacity building in Nigeria’s STI ecosystem.

STICOMMS 2025 will feature panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions of patents and innovations, and networking opportunities. The hybrid-format event will also provide a platform for youth-led innovations through hubs, scholarships, and mentorship programs, with participation expected from across Africa and the diaspora.

Organizers say the long-term goal is to institutionalize STICOMMS as an annual platform for advancing science, technology, and innovation solutions while tracking progress in integrating research into Africa’s development agenda.