Anambra traders endorse Soludo’s second term, present N10m campaign support

Gov Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – Traders in Anambra State, under the umbrella of the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA), have unanimously endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo for a second term in office, backing their endorsement with a symbolic N10 million cash donation to support his re-election campaign.

The endorsement rally, held at Chuba Ikpeazu Township Stadium, Onitsha, saw the ASMATA President-General, Chief Humphrey Anuna, and the Association’s Patron, Chief Jude Nwankwo, jointly present the symbolic cheque to Governor Soludo.

Speaking on behalf of the traders, Anuna and Nwankwo said their decision was based on the governor’s performance in his first tenure. They expressed confidence that traders across the state would rally behind him in the November 8 governorship election to ensure continuity of his development programmes.

Responding, Governor Soludo thanked the traders for their support and pledged to consolidate on the gains of his first tenure if re-elected. He assured them that his administration’s second term would deliver more infrastructural projects that would directly benefit the trading community.

Describing traders as “partners in progress,” Soludo also urged them to remain steadfast in their support for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) across all 326 wards of the state during the election.