Alleged electoral malpractices: Security agencies will act – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun has expressed confidence that the security agencies would deal decisively with anyone or group caught involved in vote buying and other electoral malpractices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Remo Federal Constituency is among the 16 constituencies where by-elections were held in 12 states in the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun, Saseyi Feyijimi, made the disclosure on Saturday in Sagamu while reacting to alleged vote buying involving officials of INEC and some political faithful in an interview with newsmen.

“A viral video being circulated displayed where the officials and the faithful were arrested with huge sums of cash allegedly meant for rigging in the by-elections into the Remo Federal Constituency.”

She stated that the commission was sure that the security agencies were on top of the matter.

“INEC is sure that the security agencies will do the needful; as soon as I lay my hands on the official report, I will also inform the National Headquarters.”

The REC further commended voters at the constituency for coming out early and displaying orderliness.

She said, “I reiterate my assurance of INEC’s commitment to be impartial and transparent.”

NAN reports that the by-election into the Remo Federal Constituency is to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Adewunmi Onanuga, former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, who passed away on Jan. 15 after a brief illness. (NAN)