Akpabio hale and hearty in London – Gbenga Daniel

…APC’ll win Ogun bye-election – Akpabio

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Navy, Senator Gbenga Daniel, APC, Ogun East, has described as untrue, a media report alleging that the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has been hospitalised in an unnamed hospital in London.

Daniels disclosed that he had a stopover in London to inform the Senate President on his planned return to Nigeria to partake in the August 16th bye-election to fill the vacant seat of the Ikenne/ Sagamu/ Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, which was declared vacant following the death of former Deputy Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Adewumi Onanuga.

The former Governor of Ogun State said, ” I am here to formally inform you, Mr Senate President, that I will be returning to Nigeria to partake in the August 16th bye-elections into the Ikenne/Sagamu/ Remo North Federal Constituency, which was declared vacant after the death of late Hon Onanuga. Your Excellency, the news out there is that you have been indisposed, but seeing you here now paints a very different picture. Congratulations, Your Excellency.”

In a statement, the Special Assistant on Media to Akpabio, Jackson Udom, said that in his response, Akpabio thanked the Ogun State Senator for coming to inform him of the August 16th bye-election and his decision to return home to be part of it.

Akpabio assured the former Governor that from information at his disposal, the ruling party will carry the day, saying, “With the commitments and support of Governor Dapo Abiodun, your good self and other stakeholders of our party in the state, we will retain the House of Representatives seat at the end of the election.”

“Let me congratulate you in advance, because you have all it takes to retain that Federal Constituency seat for our great party. You are from there and interestingly, the Governor is also from there, so I don’t harbour any fear.”

On his purported sickness, as reported by some sections of the media, particularly social media, Akpabio said, “If you listen to the social media, you will go to war.”