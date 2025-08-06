Akoko-Edo community opposes proposed Agbelo LGAs, seeks autonomous subdivisions

By Emmanuel Nnadozie

The Akoko-Edo Development Association (AEDA) has voiced strong opposition to a recent proposal for the creation of Agbelo East and West Local Government Areas (LGAs), citing concerns over lack of consultation and representation.

In a statement signed by AEDA Secretary, Barrister Mary Opii, the group referenced a letter dated July 8, 2025, authored by Hon. Anamero Dekeri, noting that while the proposal was made with intentions to improve local governance, it does not reflect the collective views or aspirations of the Akoko-Edo people.

According to the AEDA, the Agbelo proposal—which reportedly suggests carving out new LGAs from parts of Akoko-Edo and neighbouring areas in Edo North—was presented without direct engagement with communities it may affect.

“Akoko-Edo people were not consulted prior to the submission of the proposal. We believe any restructuring effort should be based on inclusive dialogue that respects the history and development priorities of the area,” the statement said.

In response, the AEDA disclosed that it has submitted a separate memorandum to the National Assembly advocating the creation of three new LGAs from the existing Akoko-Edo: Akoko-Edo North, Akoko-Edo Central and Akoko-Edo South

The association stated that Akoko-Edo is one of the oldest LGAs in Edo State, having remained intact since 1963, despite its large landmass, diverse population, and growing development needs. The proposed subdivisions, it said, would help decentralize administration and improve local governance.

The AEDA appealed to the National Assembly, the Constitution Review Committee, and relevant public officials to give attention to grassroots-driven proposals and ensure that any changes to local administrative structures reflect the will of affected communities.

“We believe that effective restructuring must be rooted in transparency, historical context, and fair representation,” the group concluded.

The debate over the proposed Agbelo LGAs comes amid ongoing national discussions about constitutional reform and equitable local governance in Nigeria.