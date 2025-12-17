Edo government resolves community crisis to attract foreign investors

Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – GOVERNOR Monday Okpebholo of Edo state on Wednesday brokered peace between host communities and investors on the use of government forest reserve land for agricultural purposes and investors.

The communities involved were Iguomon, Egbetta and Usen in two local government areas; Ovia South West and Ovia North East local government areas.

Okpebholo, who was represented by his deputy, Hon Dennis Idahosa, appealed to the various stakeholders at the meeting which took place in Benin City to always tow the line of peace at all times

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Mr Friday Aghedo, quoted the governor as saying that by virtue of the Land Use Act, the land in dispute belongs to the Edo state government.

The governor blamed activities of the previous administration of the state for the hostility between the investors and the host communities.

He accused the previous administration of arbitrarily allocating the said forest reserve to investors to site companies without due consultation with the host communities.

He stated that the meeting with stakeholders became expedient in order to straighten out facts and restrategise.

“We had three investors that want to invest in oil palm production in the council areas, which is in line with the vision of Governor Monday Okpebholo to turn the state into investment heaven.

“Today, we met with the critical stakeholders of Ovia South West and Ovia North East to ensure all interests are captured.

“The investors were here, the community leaders, led by the Elawure of Usen, Oba Wilson Oluogbe II, and Palace Chiefs all came.

“Initially, a five percent buffer was proposed by the previous administration, but based on the conversation we had today, the investors agreed to increase it to 10 percent and put into consideration that Ovia is an agrarian area, with 80 percent of people relying on subsistence farming for survival,” he stated.

Okpebholo maintained that part of the resolution involved the raising of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by investors with their host communities to keep all parties involved in decision making.

Idahosa declared, “Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration is people oriented. The interest of investors are paramount to us as well as the interest of our people.”

The Secretary to the Edo State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor Esq stated that before the said land allocation to investors, the previous administration ought to have carried out diligent studies and a NEEDS assessment in relations to the communities.

He said basic steps ought to have been followed, such as meetings with Community Development Associations (CDA) with agreements reached on community development.

Historically, Ikhilor said the Usen community started as a farm stead hence the need to carry such a community along in decision making on issues that affect their means of livelihood.

He further encouraged investors to engage in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) acts as well as put in place activities that promote job creation and general welfare of their host.

The Elawure of Usen, Oba Wilson Oluogbe II praised the Edo State Government for its intervention.

He appealed for communities to be carried along when critical decisions are being made, especially on issues that affect their livelihood.

The investors all commended the Edo state government for the peaceful resolution of the matter.