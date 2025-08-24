Afrobeats Power Ranking: Why these 10 stars dominated July 2025

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Afrobeats sound continues to hold the world captive, and July 2025 was no exception. From viral hits to sold-out shows and chart-topping singles, these ten artists emerged as the most popular, each for unique reasons that reflect both their artistry and global influence.

The July 2025 Afrobeats ranking reflects a dynamic mix of veterans, rising stars, and international trailblazers. From Burna Boy’s dominance to Moliy’s historic climb, the list shows Afrobeats is no longer just Nigeria’s pride—it’s Africa’s global export, constantly reshaping itself with new voices and cross-cultural collaborations

1. Moliy

The Ghanaian-born singer made history in July by clinching the No. 1 spot on the Afrobeats Power Ranking—a feat that surprised many but was well earned. Her latest single, blending Afrobeats with sultry R&B elements, became a viral sensation on TikTok and Spotify, introducing her to a wider global audience. Moliy’s rise signals the growing presence of women and non-Nigerian voices in Afrobeats’ top tier.

2. Burna Boy

Burna Boy maintained his dominance with the release of tracks off his much-anticipated album No Sign of Weakness. His ability to fuse Afrobeats with rock, reggae, and even country music kept him ahead of the curve. Having been the only artist to top the ranking twice earlier in the year, his global touring schedule and consistent chart performance cemented his July position.

3. BNXN (Buju)

BNXN surged into the top three thanks to his latest collaboration-heavy project, which delivered radio staples across West Africa. Known for his velvet vocals and relatable songwriting, his ability to jump on hit features while sustaining his solo career made him one of the hottest Afrobeats properties in July.

4. Tyla

South African sensation Tyla remained a global darling, consistently proving that her amapiano-infused sound belongs in the Afrobeats conversation. Her July performances across Europe, coupled with her new single “Bliss,” pushed her back into the spotlight. As the first non-Nigerian female to top the rankings earlier in 2025, her July placement reaffirmed her cross-continental star power.

5. Wizkid

The Starboy himself continued to prove his staying power. With more than 5 billion global streams and a reputation for timeless hits like Essence, Wizkid remained a steady force in July. His new features with American and Caribbean artists kept him fresh in global playlists, reminding fans of his unmatched consistency.

6. Shallipopi

One of Afrobeats’ most exciting breakout stars, Shallipopi’s quirky style and streetwise sound earned him a mid-year boost. His July single trended heavily on social media, while his cult-like fanbase pushed his music into viral territory. His rise shows the growing demand for street-pop infused Afrobeats.

7. Asake

Known as “Mr. Money With The Vibe,” Asake stayed true to his amapiano-driven Afrobeats formula, which continues to resonate with fans worldwide. July saw him dominate live festivals in Europe and America, while his tracks maintained heavy rotation across streaming platforms. His stagecraft and energy make him a staple of every Afrobeats ranking.

8. Ayra Starr

The self-styled “Sabi Girl” continued her rapid global ascent. Fresh from international collaborations and her recent stadium performances, Ayra Starr remained one of the most streamed African female artists in July. Her mix of youthful energy, fashion-forward persona, and soulful delivery earned her a secure place in the top 10.

9. Rema

Despite slipping from the top three, Rema’s global dominance cannot be ignored. His HEIS album and timeless hit Calm Down remain streaming giants. July saw him headline festivals in North America, while his collaborations with Latin and Asian pop artists expanded Afrobeats’ reach into new markets.

10. Odeal

British-Nigerian act Odeal rounded out the list, riding on the success of his cross-Atlantic blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and UK sounds. His July performances in London and Lagos, coupled with his streaming milestones, positioned him as one of the genre’s emerging global bridges—representing the diaspora’s impact on Afrobeats’ global future.