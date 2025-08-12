ADC sacks state chairman, two others in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

In a sweeping fracas within the Kebbi State African Democratic Party (ADC) since the coming of the new entrants, the old leadership of the party in Kebbi State has suspended the chairman of the party, engineer Sufiyanu Bala, his deputy Junaidu Muhammed Mudi and Hauwa Muhammed,secretary.

Addressing newsmenin Birnin Kebbi, the publicity secretary of the party, Jamilu Muhammed, accused the Sufiyanu-led working committee of taking unilateral decisions and engaging in official activities without the approval of the excos. “We address you today to announce the immediate suspension of Sufiyanu Bala, his deputy, and secretary Hauwa from the party with immediate effect.”

He alleged that their leadership facilitated the domination of Abuja nomadic politicians, which the founding members are vehemently resisting: “We will not, after tailoring the party to its present status, allow Abuja politicians to dominate it.”

Muhammed noted that the decision to suspend them was arrived at at the extraordinary meetings of stakeholders and genuine members of ADC Kebbi who have been loyal to the party long before the coming of Abuja impostors.

The party announced Abdulrazaq Abubakar Isah Iko as the interim chairman, while Adamu Aliyu would serve as the state secretary of ADC pending a new congress.

Kebbi ADC warned the suspended members to stop parading themselves as members of the party and to stop public or personal engagement in the name of the party.

They condemned political gatherings being held by the suspended members of the working committee, saying the campaign now contravenes the electoral act and is therefore not permitted by the party. While urging INEC and other relevant bodies to take action against violators of the law, they stated that other members of the party are still valid and active; they are to work with the new interim leadership in Kebbi state.