Abuja analyst commends Wike’s security efforts in FCT

An Abuja-based public affairs analyst, Akinloye Oyeniyi, has commended the Minister for Federal Capital Territory Administration, Nyesom Wike, for his efforts in enhancing security in the nation’s capital.

The Minister had directed the clearance of shanties and criminal hideouts in the federal capital, in an effort to make the area safer for residents and visitors.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the public analyst who is also a legislative consultant said the minister was not only rejigging the infrastructural aspect of Abuja and its environs, but has now moved to securing lives and properties.

According to Oyeniyi, the move by Wike is a welcomed development in the quest for improved security in the capital. Operations by the FCTA involved the latest removal of illicit structures, impounding vehicles, and seizing weapons in a bid to curb criminal activities and enhance safety in the nation’s capital.

In his words, “honestly, this recent commitment to improving the FCT security is what everyone should commend the Minister and his team for. Yes, it is their job, but there is what is called commendation if an official has performed his duty well.

“In a long while, we have not had this, thus is the reason every reasonable person should commend the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s actions on Abuja public safety.”

Oyeniyi further called for the continuation of these efforts as promised by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under the minister, to ensure the federal capital remained safe and secured for residents’ well-being and the nation’s capital development.

The analyst’s commendation comes amidst the minister’s response to growing concerns about safety and security in Abuja, especially with the increasing need for secure environments for residents, businesses, and visitors.