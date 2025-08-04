A Dance of Drunkards without Drinks Drunk

By Enewaridideke Ekanpou

Don’t be a sacrilegious iconoclast!

Let the ‘lizardic’ lane lined up with ‘olu’ crabs and mudskippers symmetrically sonorous with aligned body movement;

Let the lizardic lane lined up with all arboreals.

All arboreal animals animated, not alienated, wild and drunk, devoid of drinks drunk.

Let all the arboreals scamper without a fall off trees because it is a day not-drunk drinks intoxicate all down the lined lizardic lane; even the poets lost to their right and left lane on the lined lizardic lane.

Even the civet cat always drunk on the raffia palm tree turns a teetotaler, uncontrollably drunk with dance steps on the lined lizardic lane.

Then the wild but calculated flight of dolphins on the surface of the river, drunk with excitement without drinks drunk.

Don’t be a sacrilegious iconoclast!

Let the fireflies fly higgledy-piggledy on the lined lizardic lane where even the poets and dramatists are drunk without drinks drunk.

Don’t be a sacrilegious iconoclast!

This is a wild gathering of wild storytellers called together without a call;

Wild storytellers called together without a call to tell the story of Dr. Gogi Serikoromo…

A story over which the forest elderly women break into a wild dance until their sashes are torn, and waists wearied.

Don’t be a sacrilegious iconoclast!

I know the sacrilegious iconoclasts have their stories to tell because they hate crowned achievement.

It is a wild gathering of ‘efulefuls’ who are loafers on the lined lizardic lane!

Only sacrilegious iconoclasts journey ‘temugedegede’ on this lane lined with broken bottles.

Brother, have you turned a sacrilegious iconoclast who will not question wild burial of a loved one, only letting his stinking mouth loose over the wild gathering of wild storytellers called together without a call by a genuinely crowned achievement?

Don’t be a sacrilegious iconoclast!

I know the story told by all these echoes.

All these are echoes of Timiebi Maika who once said ‘drink not drunk has arrested me’.

Standing in their spots everybody stands arrested by not-drunk drinks.

Arrested everybody stands today because the village storyteller has been turbaned.

Timiebi the master storyteller journeyed to the underworld in August 2020.

Here in another August her protege has got turbaned.

Why won’t not-drunk drinks arrest the lovers of the turbaned storyteller?

Dr. Ekanpou writes from Akparemogbene, Delta State