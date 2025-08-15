2027: Why president deserves re-election – Ilefa, DG, pro-Tinubu group

The group with the NURTW President, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya

*Names NURTW President grand patron

By Tunde Oso

The Forward With Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2027 ICG, 4BAT got a huge boost when they visited the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, in his Abuja office Thursday, who promised to work with the 4BAT in the president’s 2027 re-election project.

Led by the Director General, Comrade Peter Ilefa said issues of common national interest were discussed, particularly the re-election of the President, who he said has excellently implemented his economic reform programmes and deserves to be allowed to see these reforms to maturity.

Ilefa said the group was embarking on consultations with stakeholders and top echelons of the polity in its efforts to mobilise all and sundry to ensure a smooth sail for President Tinubu in 2027.

Recall that, the group had visited the Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idiris in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital a fortnight ago where the governor pledged support and partnership with the Ilefa group.

According to Ilefa, who addressed the crowd at the Head Office of Transport Union, the visit to MC Oluomo marked a watershed in the process of taking the 2027 consultations to every nook and cranny of the country’s political space, saying the process of kickstarting the process for the re-election of Mr. President.

“We are consulting and this we are doing across the country from one state to the other. We have gone to Kebbi, we have met interesting personalities at the seat of power here in Abuja, and we are surging on until we meet all.

“Nigerians, from our large followership are happy to work for the re-election of our President. We are peopled by Nigerians across socio-political divides and I can assure you that as we move on, the so-called Coalition will peter out due to our power of mass mobilization of the Nigerian people.

“We are engaged in door-to-door, house-to-house and neighbour-to-neighbour and it is yielding results for us. Our self motivated commission in this project is to use the instrumentality of massive mobilization of Nigerians to make opposing political parties irrelevant in our space.

‘The walls of party differences shall be brought down by this group and I assure Nigerians that as soon as voting commences on that day 2027, before 2p.m the president shall be coasting home to victory through overwhelming votes from Nigerians.

“Ours is issue based campaign and we shall defeat anybody with facts and figures. With us in the saddle, victory is sure in 2027. We call on Nigerians to come aboard our Movement. Be believe strongly in a new and functional Nigeria where the child of a common man well educated without his parents breaking the vaults to grow and develop them. Our implicit confidence lies in the reform and transformation of the economy and our body polity.

The 4BAT 2027 is a structured organisation led by a Director General leading running through nation, zones, states, local government, wards and units because we know that we are working for a democrat who is deeply rooted in grassroot politics,” the DG, Ilefa stated, while announcing the Chief Transporter as the grand patron of the organization, he noted, that “Having closely followed him – MC Oluomo’s activities over the years, he has proven to be a dependable, reliable and a top-notch in all he does. You are eminently qualified to be honoured with our grand patronship.

“We need you and others to drive us higher in partnership and brotherhood as we collectively work to mandate our president for second term in the saddle.

Corroborating the Director-General, the National Secretary, Alhaji Sadiq Yusuf said, “MC Oluomo has over the years demonstrated patriotism, solidarity and unity of purpose to merit the grand patron of our group.”

Directly addressing Chief Akinsanya and the crowd, Alhaji Yusuf said, “We have decided as a group to make you our grand patron based on your track record of trajectory of excellence and a model for the Nigerian youth.”

An overwhelmed MC Oluomo commended the group and its leadership promising to stand with them through thick and thin saying only the President can grow his reform agenda to maturity, adding, “2027 re-election of President Tinubu is sacrosanct as the poll promises to be between the forces/agents of accelerated growth and development on one hand and the reactionary elements, who he said products of the imperfections in our body polity.

“Tinubu beyond 2027 is the way to go for all Nigerians,” he said.

Other leaders of FWPT 2027 present at the event were the Deputy Director General, Dr. Hadiza Kabiru, Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Hon. Faisal Lawal, representative of the Board of Trustees, Chief Sunday Ojei popularly known as the Ebubedike of Owa Kingdom and many others.