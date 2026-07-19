Katsina 2027: Minister mobilises 1m votes for Tinubu, Radda’s re-election

President Tinubu.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dr Muttaka Rabe-Darma, has vowed to mobilise over one million votes for President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Dikko Radda ahead of the 2027 elections.

The assurance was given on Sunday in Katsina by Mr Abubakar Tsanni, Director-General, Grassroots Mobilisation for Tinubu/Dikko (GMTD 2027), during an interactive session with youths and women’s groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rabe-Darma is the founder and Chairman of GMTD, a support group established to mobilise grassroots support for Tinubu and Radda.

Tsanni said the engagement aimed to strengthen mobilisation through partnerships and strategic interactions with political groups across the state.

He said the group was committed to ensuring the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections, particularly the re-election of Tinubu and Radda.

According to him, GMTD has established strong structures from polling units to ward, local government, zonal and state levels, with grassroots politicians coordinating activities.

He explained that the group already has 165 votes from each of the state’s 6,651 polling units, totaling more than 1.079 million votes.

“Each of the people involved has a voter card and is waiting for the election period to cast their votes for Tinubu and Dikko,” Tsanni said.

He expressed confidence that the structures would deliver the desired success for the APC candidates in Katsina.

Speaking on behalf of the minister, APC chieftain, Mr Danlami Kurfi, described Rabe-Darma as a strong grassroots mobiliser.

Kurfi said with the minister’s commitment and the growing support for APC across the country, the party would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

He urged party members to disregard opposition statements and remain committed to the success of the APC.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ali Abubakar-Albaba, Chairman of the Katsina State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, assured the political groups of continued support and inclusion before, during and after the elections.

He urged members to remain united and work towards the party’s success in the forthcoming polls.