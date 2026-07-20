Two suspected Ansaru commanders plead guilty to terrorism

The two suspected Ansaru senior commanders, facing terrorism offences at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday changed their plea to guilty to the 32-count charge after months of trial.

They are Mahmud Usman, a.k.a Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar, the self-styled Emir of Ansaru; and Abubakar Abba, a.k.a Mahmud al-Nigeri/Malam Mamuda, who is the deputy and chief of staff to Bara’a.

The defendants pleaded guilty before Justice Emeka Nwite shortly after their lawyer, Bala Dakum, informed the court that the two, after consultation, had decided to change their pleas.

The Department of State Services (DSS)’ lawyer, David Kaswe, did not oppose the application by Dakum for the charge to be read to the defendants again to take their plea.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two commanders were arraigned on Sept. 11, 2025, by the DSS after they were arrested.

Though they pleaded not guilty to the counts, only Usman pleaded guilty to count 10 of the 32 counts, which bordered on illegal mining for funding terrorism/arms, and was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

Usman, however, pleaded not guilty to the remaining 31 counts, while Abba pleaded not guilty to all charges. (NAN)