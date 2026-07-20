Protest rocks Jos South over killing of two women

…Parts of council secretariat vandalised, police officer allegedly attacked

By Golok Nanmwa, Jos

Tension gripped Gero community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday after suspected gunmen reportedly killed two women, triggering a protest by angry residents that left parts of the Jos South Local Government Secretariat vandalised, while a police officer was allegedly attacked.

The two women were reportedly found dead in the early hours of Monday in Gero community, behind the Jos South Local Government Secretariat, under circumstances that were still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

The gruesome discovery sparked outrage among women and youths in the community, who carried the bodies of the victims to the council secretariat in protest over the killings.

The demonstrators later barricaded a section of the road leading to the secretariat, disrupting vehicular movement for several hours as they demanded justice for the slain women and improved security in the area.

In the course of the protest, some aggrieved youths reportedly vandalised parts of the council secretariat, smashing window panes and causing damage to sections of the building before security operatives intervened.

A local government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment on the incident, said the protesters stormed the secretariat in large numbers, shouting and demanding answers over the killings.

According to the official, the youths later brought the bodies of the victims to the secretariat on a motorcycle, insisting that government authorities respond to their grievances.

He said some protesters made allegations linking security operatives to the incident but stressed that the claims remained unverified and could not be independently confirmed.

The official further disclosed that he received reports that a police officer was allegedly attacked during the protest

A resident of the community , Mrs. Mary Chollom, condemned the killings, describing them as another painful reminder of the persistent insecurity confronting many communities in Plateau State.

According to her, innocent women, children and farmers have continued to bear the brunt of violent attacks, leaving families devastated and entire communities living in fear.

“We are tired of burying our loved ones. These women did nothing to deserve this. Government and security agencies must take decisive action to stop these senseless killings and ensure those responsible are brought to justice,” she said.

Chollom urged the federal government and the Plateau State government to strengthen security in vulnerable communities, insisting that residents should not be forced to live in constant fear.

She also appealed to security agencies to intensify patrols, identify those behind the killings and ensure justice for the victims, stressing that only the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators would restore public confidence.

As of the time of filing this report, security had been reinforced around the Jos South Local Government Secretariat and adjoining communities, while normalcy gradually returned following the protest.

Efforts to obtain official confirmation from security operatives were unsuccessful.