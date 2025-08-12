2027: Senator Wadada dumps SDP for APC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Aliyu Wadada, on Tuesday, declared that he is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, despite not having completed the formalities of his defection.

Senator Wadada also said that there will be no political space for opposition political parties to contest the position of President in 2027, declaring that no candidate will have the support to defeat President Bola Tinubu.

Wadada stated the above while speaking with State House correspondents after meeting behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, .

The Nasarawa Senator, who described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as one of the ingredients put in the pot to cook the APC, stated that he has not seen any member of the coalition, African Democratic Party, ADC, that may do better than Tinubu if voted into office in 2027.

He conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to President Tinubu for honoring him with a national felicitation during his turbaning as the Maga Jindengi of Lafia on August.

Reflecting on his political journey, Wadada highlighted his dynamic affiliations, revealing that before joining the SDP, he was involved with the APC even before its formal establishment and served as the national financial secretary of the PDP.

Wadada said that his move from APC to SDP was circumstantial rather than due to any grievances, and that he remained proud of SDP.

He, however, hinted that recent developments might prompt him to leave SDP, indicating a possible return to APC, although he has not officially rejoined the party yet.

He emphasized that political dynamism necessitates flexibility in affiliations.

Addressing the emergence of the ADC, Wadada expressed respect for its members but questioned their capability to offer better alternatives to the current Tinubu administration.

He challenged them to present concrete policies beyond rhetoric, particularly on issues such as subsidies, foreign exchange management, and infrastructural development, asserting that the electorate is well-informed and demands substantive solutions.

He said: “I was APC before SDP, and I was APC before APC was eventually formed …I was a national Officer of PDP too. I was the national financial secretary of PDP too. And nobody can deny the fact that PDP too was one of the ingredients that were put in the pot to cook APC.

“And so I have, I was, and I have been APC even before joining APC, and my departure from APC to SDP at the time, wasn’t that APC had done anything wrong to me. It was just circumstantial. And I wouldn’t want to bore anybody talking about circumstances that led to my departure from APC, because it came, and it’s now gone.

“And as a result of it, I went out there, saw, seen, and conquered nd that’s why today I am in the Senate on the platform of SDP.

“But there is no hiding the fact that, and I had said this earlier, sometime back, that SDP as a political party hasn’t offended me. I am still proud of SDP, but the happenings now may not warrant my continuous stay in SDP, and so I am on my way.

“I could even say that I am APC, though I have not officially moved, but I am APC, and not because SDP has offended me, just like the same way I moved from APC to SDP. Dynamism of life makes it imperative for everything in life to be dynamic.”

On the coalition in the ADC, he said that the party is “membered by Nigerians that we respect, we have respect for. But look at them. Look at each and every one of them who stands to do anything better than what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration is doing. Tell me, I haven’t seen any.

“Ask any of them if you are given the chance to preside over Nigeria, that may come beyond 2027 maybe after 2031 because between now and 2031 anybody can say what he or she wishes to say, but the space is already taken, occupied by President Asiwaju, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Who amongst them will have the courage, the impetus to tell Nigerians and the world that if I am given the opportunity to preside over Nigeria, I will return subsidy?”

On the ongoing tax reform bill, which has faced criticism, Wadada defended the legislation, noting that it exempts those earning less than 800,000 Naira annually from personal income tax and results in increased revenue for states, including Lagos, especially in the context of subsidy removal.

He called for accountability among all stakeholders—media, politicians, and citizens alike—in disseminating accurate information and fulfilling their civic duties.

Clarifying his stance, he affirmed his support for President Tinubu’s leadership, not out of sentimentality due to their shared APC roots or personal relations, but due to Tinubu’s transformative agenda which has brought unprecedented changes despite resistance to change by some quarters.

He cited infrastructural projects such as the Sokoto-Badagry and Abuja-Kano roads and the transformation in the Federal Capital Territory as tangible evidence of the administration’s commitment to national development.

Vanguard News