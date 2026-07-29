One-storey building under construction collapses in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

A one-storey building under construction collapsed on Wednesday along Bauchi Road in Sokoto metropolis.

The incident occurred less than an hour before the report was filed. Details surrounding the cause of the collapse were still sketchy as of press time.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties or injuries, while emergency responders and relevant authorities were yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Eyewitnesses said residents gathered at the scene as efforts were made to assess the situation.