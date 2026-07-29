CAN condemns killing of over 30 in Kauru, demands urgent security action

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing of more than 30 residents of Narido (Kizakoro) community in Kamaru Ward, Kauru Local Government Area, describing the attack as a barbaric assault on innocent civilians.

In a statement signed by its State Chairman, Rev. Caleb Bawa Ma’aji, the association expressed grief over the incident, saying the victims included men, women, children and the elderly.

CAN said the attack was part of a pattern of recurring violence in the community, recalling that seven people were killed in a similar incident in August 2025, while another attack in June 2026 claimed nine lives and left 11 others injured.

The association noted that the latest attack has again forced the community to prepare for a mass burial.

According to CAN, the repeated attacks despite previous security interventions highlight the need for stronger and more proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities in Kauru Local Government Area and other parts of Kaduna State.

While commending the Kaduna State Government, the Federal Government, security agencies and other stakeholders for efforts to address insecurity, the association said the continued loss of lives shows that additional measures are required.

It called for the deployment of more security personnel, sustained military operations against criminal hideouts, improved intelligence gathering and stronger collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

CAN also urged the authorities to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attacks, including anyone found to be sponsoring or aiding the perpetrators.

The association further advocated the establishment of permanent security formations and rapid response mechanisms in vulnerable rural communities. It also called for humanitarian assistance, medical care and relief materials for survivors, displaced persons and other affected residents.

CAN appealed to residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding and vigilant while cooperating with security agencies. It also urged religious and community leaders to continue promoting unity, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence despite the recurring attacks.

The association reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Narido (Kizakoro) and pledged to continue advocating justice, peace and the protection of lives.