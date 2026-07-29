Sobe residents, Edo Assembly speaker clash over electricity project

By Ozioruva Aliu

Residents of Sobe community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State and the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Blessing Agbebaku, have disagreed over the delayed restoration of electricity supply to the community.

The residents alleged that Sobe has been without electricity for more than eight years despite repeated assurances from the Speaker over the past three years that power would be restored.

In a letter addressed to Agbebaku and signed by Prince Ogbeta Joseph, the community said the consistent response they had received was an appeal for patience.

The residents expressed disappointment over what they described as unfulfilled promises, recalling that the Speaker had, during the Sobe Day celebration in September, promised to donate N1 million to the community and work with Governor Monday Okpebholo to restore electricity before December.

They said the community remained in darkness despite the assurances.

The letter read in part: “This letter is not written to attack your person or diminish your achievements. It is a sincere appeal from a loyal community asking only for fairness, inclusion and the fulfilment of promises freely made.

“Sobe is not asking for special treatment. We are only asking not to be forgotten.”

Responding, Speaker Agbebaku said the Sobe electrification project had not been abandoned, insisting that it remained a priority he had consistently pursued as the representative of the people.

He explained that due process required that the project be captured in the state budget before execution could begin.

According to him, the project is a major capital infrastructure undertaking involving the extension of electricity from Sabongidda-Ora to Sobe, adding that technical assessments and cost estimates had already been completed and submitted to relevant authorities.

Agbebaku said the project was being processed for inclusion in the 2027 fiscal year budget, which would be presented later this year.