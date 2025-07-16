Why I didn’t attend Buhari’s burial – Peter Obi

…Says no Flight to Daura

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has explained his absence at the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, citing flight restrictions as the reason for his inability to attend the ceremony in Daura on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists shortly after a condolence visit to the late president’s family on Wednesday, Obi said efforts to attend the burial were hampered by a combination of unavailable flights and restricted air traffic to accommodate high-level dignitaries.

“Yes, it was difficult to come here yesterday because there were no flights,” Obi said.

“Even if you had a flight, you couldn’t land at Katsina Airport. It was all closed because of the number of dignitaries attending the burial.”

The former Anambra State governor, however, stressed that paying respects to the dead transcends the day of burial, noting that his visit was still within the traditional mourning period.

“It is believed that the mourning continues today and tomorrow. Whoever comes today or tomorrow is still part of the mourning,” he said.

Obi recalled his past interactions with Buhari, particularly a meeting during his presidential campaign in which the late leader urged him to focus on the welfare of Nigeria’s poor.

“I had the opportunity of meeting him while I was campaigning, and I remember his words to this day: ‘Please care for the poor Nigerians’. That’s what I always remember,” he said.

“And I believe he did his best within his capacity. I remember vividly his sincere appeal for fighting and caring for the poor.”

Reflecting on Buhari’s passing, Obi said the former president’s death serves as a solemn reminder of the transient nature of power and life itself.

“We all have to learn how to serve our country, knowing that one day we will be called back by our creator,” he said.

Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday, was laid to rest on Tuesday in his hometown of Daura with full military honours. His burial was attended by top government officials, foreign dignitaries, and traditional leaders.