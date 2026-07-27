2027: I’ll spend only four years in office, Obi insists

By Ayobami Okerinde

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his commitment to serving only one term if elected president in the 2027 general election, insisting that four years would be enough to set Nigeria on the right path.

Obi made the declaration during an interview on Channels TV Sunday Politics, dismissing suggestions that his one-term promise was merely a strategy to win power.

Reacting to comments by his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, that both men had agreed Obi would serve only four years if elected, the former Anambra State governor said the arrangement was based on mutual trust.

“I have said this thing several times. We have what we can call a meeting agreement. We are gentlemen; we must respect it.

“I don’t need more than four years to show Nigerians the right path they will follow. It’s a simple thing. Even if you want me to sign it with you, I sign it with you.

“A day more than four years is not Peter Obi. I want us to start trusting our leaders. When I was going to become a governor, I said the things that I would do, and when I came in, I started doing it.

“I showed everybody. Go and listen to my campaign. I said I would manage their money efficiently. Schools will work; health works. Everything I said, I did. That is the way to work.”