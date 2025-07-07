We must restore civility, orderliness for Nigeria’s future – Peter Obi

Peter Obi



By John Alechenu



The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has said those in leadership positions must restore civility and orderliness in the their private and public conduct for Nigeria to have a future.

Obi said this in a post on his Facebook page on Monday. He was responding to a viral video of violence which erupted during a Student Union’s election in Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State.

He said, “The society we abuse today will eventually take its toll on our children, because they will only learn by our example.

“Everything we are experiencing in our country today is a reflection of the decay of civility and orderliness.

“When we choose to conduct both our public and personal lives with bad behaviour and rascality, we normalise bad behaviour, lawlessness, and criminality.

“I watched a heartbreaking video that showed students in Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State running for their lives as they were being shot at during their student election yesterday which left 2 students dead and several injured.

“The question is: Where did they learn it from?

Are they cursed, or are we the political leaders who are cursed?

“When we have chosen to ‘fight, snatch it, grab it, and run with it’ how can we expect our children to do it rightly and democratically when they have learned from us?

“This is not just disgraceful, it’s a national indictment. When we, the leaders, have chosen to fight, snatch, grab and run with it, our children have learned similar and rascality is now a normal situation.

“It is now up to us, the leaders, to learn how to restore civility, order, and core values in our society by ensuring that our character and behaviour reflect the change we seek in our society.

“We must do better, for our students, for our children, and for our country. A New Nigeria is Possible.”