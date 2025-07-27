US State of Georgia confers honourary citizenship on gospel artiste Lilian Nneji

By Ayo Onikoyi

The State of Georgia in the United States has bestowed honorary citizenship on renowned gospel musician Lilian Nneji in recognition of her contribution to gospel music and her positive impact as a cultural ambassador.

The honorary citizenship certificate, personally signed by Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, was officially presented to Nneji during her recent Lilian Nneji Live in Concert program held in Lagos.

In the proclamation, Raffensperger wrote: “I, Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State for the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim Nneji Lilian Nneka as an Honorary Georgia Citizen.” The statement further reads: “May this outstanding citizen be afforded every courtesy as a goodwill ambassador from Georgia in her travels to other states, nations beyond the borders of the United States of America, or wherever she may hereafter travel or reside. Thank you for your service to our State.”

Reacting to the recognition, Nneji expressed profound gratitude to God, quoting Proverbs 22:29: “Seest thou a man diligent in his business? He shall stand before kings; he shall not stand before mean men.” She said, “God has honoured me. I am simply grateful to God for releasing His grace and mercy upon me.”

She added that the award is a testament to the fact that God’s blessings have only just begun: “This tells me that God will not stop rewarding my diligence in His work around the world. Doors will continue to open for me effortlessly.”

The concert was also an opportunity for Nneji to appreciate her band members for their dedication and sacrifice. She surprised them with generous cash gifts — some received ₦3 million each, others ₦2 million and ₦1 million respectively — as a token of her gratitude for their unwavering support of her ministry.

The event drew a large gathering of gospel ministers, musicians, and worshippers who came together to honour Nneji and celebrate God through music.

In a heartfelt thank-you message shared with this publication, Mrs. Nneji expressed her deep appreciation to everyone who attended and supported her, describing their presence as a blessing and a source of encouragement to continue her mission through gospel music.