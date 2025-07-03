Trump says wants ‘people of Gaza to be safe’

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he wanted “safety” for people in Gaza, as he prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week to push for a ceasefire.

“I want the people of Gaza to be safe more importantly,” Trump told reporters when asked if he still wanted the US to take over the Palestinian territory as he announced in February.

“I want to see safety for the people of Gaza. They’ve gone through hell.”