Tinubu meets APC govs in Aso Villa ahead of NEC session

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Conference Hall, State House, Abuja.

The high-level meeting has in attendance members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of APC governors.

It is coming ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 2:00 pm in the Banquet Hall of the State House.

Imo State Governor and PGF Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodimma, led his 23 other colleagues to the meeting, which sources described as “crucial,” given recent developments within the ruling party.

The President is expected to use the meeting to brief the governors on the Federal Government’s current policy direction as well as the party’s internal agenda, including a possible consensus on a new substantive APC National Chairman following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje last month.

The former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Tanko Almakura from North Central is one of the leading contenders for the post of the national chairman.

He was the favoured candidate in March 2022 before the late President Muhammadu Buhari chose Senator Abdullah Adamu as the consensus candidate.

The outcome of tonight’s session is likely to shape Thursday’s NEC proceedings, where key party leadership decisions are anticipated.