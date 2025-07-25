Tinubu approves Super Falcons’ full bonuses ahead of WAFCON final

President Bola Tinubu has given the green light for the full disbursement of allowances and match bonuses to the Super Falcons as they prepare for their final clash against Morocco in the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, stated this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

He confirmed that all financial entitlements — covering the entire tournament up to the July 26 final — have already been released for prompt payment to players, coaching staff, and officials.

Dikko praised the decision, calling it “policy in motion” and highlighting it as evidence of President Tinubu’s strengthened commitment to the welfare of Nigerian athletes.

He further emphasised that prompt and seamless payments would now become a regular feature of sports management under the current administration.

The initiative will also benefit Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, who are gearing up for their 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket campaign in Côte d’Ivoire. According to Dikko, they too will enjoy enhanced bonuses and allowances.

“This is the kind of sports administration we are building, one rooted in dignity, trust and shared prosperity. Future generations would appreciate President Tinubu’s reforms in the sports sector,” he said.