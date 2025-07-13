Thousands of youths, women, elders storm Kebbi Govt House, declare total support for APC

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

A massive crowd of youths, women, and elders from Nasarawa One – the hometown and political base of former Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami (SAN) – yesterday stormed the Kebbi State Government House, Birnin Kebbi, to declare their unwavering support for Governor Nasir Idris and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crowd, chanting solidarity slogans of “Sai Kaura! Sai Kaura!”, carried placards with inscriptions such as “Sabuwar Tafiya Yaudara ce” (The New Movement Is Deceptive), openly rejecting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) political movement.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Kebbi State Governor, Yahaya Sarki,

said the rally which held at the Government House, was attended by prominent political figures, including Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Muhammad Usman Zuru, APC State Chairman Abubakar Kana Zuru, members of the National and State Assemblies, and top government officials.

In a show of loyalty, the Chairman of APC Nasarawa One Ward, Nasiru Aliyu, told the Governor that despite overtures from a former minister to defect to the ADC, he and other party leaders remained committed to the APC and Governor Idris.

“Nasarawa One is your constituency. All our stakeholders are fully behind you,” he declared.

Also addressing the gathering, Chief of Staff to the Governor, and patron of the Fada Junju Association, Attahiru Maccido, pledged total support to the Governor.

“All the 64 polling units in Nasarawa One will vote massively for you in 2027. No retreat, no surrender,” Maccido stated.

Other community leaders and patrons, including Engr. Abdullahi Umar Faruq Muslim, Commissioner for Works, Alhaji Abubakar Shamaki, and Alhaji Abubakar Dangaladima (Tukuran Gwandu), echoed the same sentiments, dismissing the ADC as having no political base or traction in Nasarawa One or anywhere in Kebbi State.

“We will not betray Kauran Gwandu. Those trying to mislead or blackmail you are your enemies, not your friends,” Shamaki said, praising the Governor’s honesty, compassion, and inclusive leadership style.

In his response, Governor Nasir Idris expressed deep appreciation for the loyalty and unity of the people of Nasarawa One, describing the area as dear to his heart.

“I am a listening Governor and will always act in your best interest. My administration is about collective efforts, not government alone,” the Governor said.

He stated that he remains unfazed by the ADC’s activities, insisting that his government’s performance speaks louder than political propaganda.

“We came in with a clear agenda of development and empowerment. Very soon, we will launch one of the best empowerment programs in Nigeria to improve livelihoods across the state,” Governor Idris assured.

He further announced that more people-oriented initiatives are underway in partnership with relevant stakeholders, with a focus on sustainable development and grassroots empowerment.