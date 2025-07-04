Prince sues Lagos govt over Osolo stool

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

— seeks recognition as monarch

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — The battle for the Osolo of Isolo stool has taken a legal turn as Prince Adetokunbo Yekini-Goloba has filed a suit at the Lagos State High Court, seeking a declaration that he is the rightful occupant of the throne.

In suit number LD/13362/2005, Yekini-Goloba is challenging the installation of Prince Isa Abiodun Shekoni-Faronbi as the Osolo of Isolo, describing the process as unlawful and in breach of traditional succession procedures.

Listed as defendants in the suit are; the Lagos State Government, its Attorney-General, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Oshodi-Isolo Chieftaincy Committee, and the Executive Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, among others.

Represented by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Prof. Olarenwaju Fagbohun, Yekini-Goloba is asking the court to set aside the nomination, approval, and installation of Shekoni-Faronbi and to compel the state to recognize and install him as the rightful monarch.

According to the claimant, the Alagbeji Ruling House, which he belongs to, is the next in line to produce the Osolo, following the rotational order among the three ruling houses — Alagbeji, Okota, and Adeola.

He claims that this is in accordance with the Registered Declaration made under Section 4 of the Chiefs Law (Cap 19) of the Revised Laws of Western Nigeria, 1962, as adopted by the Lagos State Government.

Yekini-Goloba asserts that the selection process was conducted according to tradition and due consultation with the Ifa oracle.

He also alleges that he was selected by the Kingmakers with majority support and that Shekoni-Faronbi’s installation was carried out in defiance of an existing suit on the matter and without recourse to due process.

He further insists that his selection was communicated to the relevant state authorities, who failed to act on it, opting instead to approve Shekoni-Faronbi’s installation.

In addition to seeking nullification of his rival’s appointment, Yekini-Goloba is asking the court to order the withdrawal of all instruments of office, including the staff of office, from Shekoni-Faronbi. He is also seeking N50 million in costs for prosecuting the case.

Among the reliefs sought are: a declaration that the Alagbeji Ruling House is next in line to produce the Osolo of Isolo; a declaration that the claimant, having been nominated by the Alagbeji House and selected in accordance with Isolo customary law, is the lawful successor.

He is also seeking a order compelling the Lagos State Government and its officials to install him as the new Osolo; and an additional declaration that the installation of Shekoni-Faronbi was illegal, having bypassed the rightful ruling house and ignored pending legal proceedings.