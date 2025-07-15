Photos: Women hold prayer session, await arrival of Buhari’s body

Daura, Katsina State – A mood of deep mourning and reverence descended on Daura, the hometown of late former President Muhammadu Buhari, as groups of women converged at his private residence to offer heartfelt prayers and await the arrival of his body.

The women were seen gathered in organized rows within and around the premises, reciting verses from the Holy Qur’an and engaging in special prayers for the peaceful repose of the late leader’s soul.

The prayer session, solemn and deeply emotional, drew scores of residents, relatives, and sympathizers who described Buhari as a humble and principled man, deeply rooted in his faith and his community.

Security personnel were present around the residence to ensure order, as more mourners continued to arrive throughout the day. Meanwhile, preparations for the late president’s burial, expected to follow Islamic rites, were underway pending the arrival of his body.

The late Muhammadu Buhari, who served as both a military Head of State and two-term civilian President, passed away recently after a brief illness. His death has drawn nationwide mourning and global condolences.

