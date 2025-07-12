NNPP explains absence from Lagos Council poll

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has explained why it is not fielding candidates in Saturday’s local government council election in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the election is being held across the 20 local government areas(LGAs) and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs) in the state.

Speaking with NAN, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ogini Olaposi, described the move as regrettable but necessary, citing limited options available to the party at the time.

“We regret to inform all members of our great party, that it is indeed most unfortunate and regrettable that despite the double victory judgments we received, we could not put our house in order for effective campaigns and participation.

“In the build-up to the election, we were still immersed in internal wrangling, following the move by the Sen. Kwankwaso-led group to hijack the leadership of the NNPP,” Olaposi said.

He further explained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s failure to update the party’s official records worsened the situation.

“We were also delayed by the inability of INEC to amend our old records and upload our authentic National Working Committee (NWC), led by Dr Agbo Major, on its server,” he said.

According to Olaposi, these setbacks made it impossible for the NNPP to field candidates for the local government election — a first since the party was founded and registered in 2001 by Dr Boniface Aniebonam.

Olaposi noted that there was nothing so much to worry about as issues of logo and leadership had been resolved.

“It was on the strength of the issues that after an emergency meeting of the NEC on Friday in Abuja, we decided to direct our members in Lagos, led by Mrs Anikè Adebowale (state chairman) on which party to vote for.

“To effectively win in an election, you must not just fill in candidates, you should also be ready for serious campaigns in all wards and areas of the election which we did not do.”

Olaposi said that in spite of the current challenges, the party leadership had urged members to support a party that shares a similar political ideology with the NNPP.

NAN reports that 15 out of the 28 registered political parties are participating in the election.