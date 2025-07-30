NNPCL drills four oil wells in Kolmani, Bauchi

Mr Yusuf Usman, a Director at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), says the company has drilled four oil wells in the Kolmani area of Bauchi State.

He also reiterated the company’s commitment to exploring and developing oil and gas resources in the northern region of the country.

Usman said this on Wednesday in Kaduna at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation’s two-day interactive Session on Government-Citizens Engagement.

“So far, the NNPCL has drilled four wells in the Kolmani area of Bauchi State, and is currently evaluating the appropriate technology to be deployed for the next phase of drilling operations.

“In support of President Tinubu’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Initiative, five CNG and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plants are under construction in Kogi.

“These plants are expected to enhance gas supply and accessibility across the northern region,” Usman said while highlighting some of the achievements of the company under the Tinubu-led administration that benefited the north and other parts of the country.

Vanguard News