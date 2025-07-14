Nigerian author releases book on how to achieve global security

…..Calls for urgent UN reform as panacea for world peace

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Global peace advocates and experts have called for urgent reforms of the United Nations and the enthronement of a more democratic global order as a panacea for attaining global peace and security.

The experts, who spoke at the unveiling of a book: “Towards Effective World Security” written by a Nigerian scholar and international affairs analyst, Mr. Uche Nwankwo in Abuja at the weekend, warned that that the current global system remains dangerously skewed in a favour of a few powerful nations and is susceptible to conflict.

In his keynote address titled ‘Nigeria: Flying Blindly in the Global Space’, Chairman of the occasion and veteran columnist, Mr. Owei Lakemfa, warned that the world is moving toward a dangerous tilt that must be checked to avoid further escalation of conflicts.

He noted the growing intolerance in international politics and the labeling of those who question dominant narratives as defiants

He said, “Just a few weeks ago, the world tilted towards a global conflagration. We all could have been endangered; indeed, we all are endangered.

“We are tilted towards a unipolar world where all countries are told there is just one superpower at whose shrine we must bow and worship.

“Foreign relations is being reduced to a religion in which non-believers are treated as devils, and believers who raise eyebrows are pronounced heretics.” Lekemfa said

Lakemfa warned that global conflict affects everyone and called for the democratization of the United Nations.

He said, “If humanity were to believe in democracy, it would have started with the democratization of the UN. Did the UN Charter not state that all Member countries are equal?

“Specifically, the veto is a violation of Article 2 of the UN Charter which states that: ‘The Organisation is based on the principle of the sovereign equality of all its Members.’”

He lamented Nigeria’s diplomatic gaps, saying, “As for my dear country, Nigeria, without ambassadors in other countries, it is like a bird flying with one wing. Indeed, under this government, we might be flying blindly in the global space.”

The Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Mr. Sam Amuka, who was represented by Vanguard’s Northern Regional Editor, Soni Daniel, identified peace and security as prerequisites for development and described the book as a vital tool for global transformation.

He commended the author for his foresight in proposing ideas that could influence world leaders and international behaviours.

He said, “Peace and security form the bedrock of development. And if peace and security are jeopardised, there will be no development. We may continue to grope in the dark, believing that we can use weapons or politics, but we’ll just be moving in circles.

“Until we have peace in Gaza, in Sudan, Somalia, Ukraine and so on, even the big powers won’t sleep. They need the resources in those small countries. The world needs to be in a more conducive state for everyone to be happy and safe.

“So thank you for bringing all of us together to think and reflect. Some ideas will flow from this book to the powers that be, the United Nations, ECOWAS, and so on.”

In his welcome remarks, the Author, Uchenna Nwankwo said he was inspired by a lifelong passion for global peace, dating back to the Soviet Union’s launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957, which he heard about as a child in his remote village in Southeast Nigeria.

He said global issues captivated him even before he became aware of colonial Britain.

Commenting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Nwankwo said, “They were like twin brothers. But today, they are at each other’s throat. The great achievements these two had made in the past, working together as a country, are now like a great mistake that has turned around to mock their disunity.

“It is high time Russia gave up on its war with Ukraine, which is a big distraction to the whole world, and re-join the progressive movement for world peace.”

Nwankwo added that his book is not about Russia alone, but a clarion call for global reforms.

“This book is about the safeguard of nations and the achievement of peace and unity in the world at large as the United Nations totters to the point of going the way of the League of Nations,” Nwankwo noted.

Book reviewer and literary critic, Uzor Maxim Uzoatu, in a speech titled ‘Workable Ways to World Peace’, hailed Nwankwo’s work as a bold charge toward democratizing the UN and averting future global conflicts.

He traced the historical roots of international peace efforts, from Pierre Dubois’ call for arbitration in 1305 to Immanuel Kant’s 1795 Perpetual Peace, and drew parallels to Nwankwo’s proposals.

Uzoatu praised Nwankwo’s clarity and visionary thinking, likening his ideas to those once dismissed as absurd but later embraced as transformative.

He said, “A measure of joy comes from the knowledge that there are thinkers like Uchenna Nwankwo, who are committed to offering the world pathways to global peace and sustainable security.

“Nwankwo proposes that a World Assembly be established to replace the General Assembly, with power-sharing among nations based on three factors: population, economic power, and the equality of states.

This is the classical march of democracy that will empower the UN and give it leverage to hold every nation accountable, big or small.”

“Galileo had his idea about the earth moving around the sun denounced by the Church, only for the Church to apologize much later. Nigeria, and indeed the world, needs optimistic thinkers like Nwankwo.”

Delivering his remarks, Ambassador, Embassy of the Philippines in Nigeria, Mersole Mellejor said the book launch was timely and deeply significant.

He likened the event to the Philippines’ 127th anniversary of independence, reflecting on how today’s struggles are less violent but more economic in nature.

Ambassador Mellejor also disclosed that the Philippines had submitted its candidature for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council and intends to propose structural reforms.

He said, “The subject of this work is very relevant at this time in this world. It’s not just about physical presence anymore; what matters is that these ideas are heard and circulated widely.

“We are a big diaspora country, and global security is very important to us. Wherever there is conflict , whether in Ukraine, the Middle East, or Africa, we are affected because our nationals live there.

“The UN has brought 75 years of general peace. But it must be made more representative of its member states. Every country deserves the security to pursue its development and protect its people,” the envoy added.