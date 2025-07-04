Nico Williams rejects Barcelona, extends Athletic contract until 2035

Nico Williams has signed a new long-term contract with Athletic Club, putting an end to mounting speculation about a potential summer move to FC Barcelona.

The 22-year-old winger had been heavily linked with a transfer to the Catalan giants, who were reportedly prepared to activate his €62 million release clause.

A six-year contract agreement was believed to be in place, but negotiations stalled over the player’s concerns regarding his registration in La Liga—a guarantee Barcelona were unwilling to provide in writing.

Despite this hiccup, confidence remained high that the transfer would be completed. However, in a dramatic twist, Nico has instead committed his future to Athletic Club, signing a new ten-year contract that will keep him at the Basque side until 2035.

In a video released by the club announcing the renewal, Nico said, “When it comes to making decisions, the most important thing is to listen to your heart. I am in the place where I want to be, with my people. This is my home. Aupa Athletic!”

The development marks a surprising U-turn, especially given that it was Nico himself who had reportedly initiated contact with Barcelona through his agent earlier this year after previous negotiations collapsed.

A statement from Athletic Club confirmed the extension, stating, “Athletic Club and Nico Williams have reached an agreement to extend his contract, which was due to expire in 2027, for eight seasons, until June 30, 2035. His release clause increases by more than 50% compared to the previous one.”

With that increase, Nico’s new release clause now stands in the range of €95–100 million.

The club celebrated the announcement with a cheeky swipe at Barcelona, declaring, “His step forward in the face of dizzying offers is a resounding success for Athletic Club, a true Athletic WIN (Williams, Inaki and Nico).”

The hashtag #AthleticWIN was also featured in the club’s official social media post, a clear jab at Barcelona following months of transfer wrangling.

For now, Nico Williams remains a cornerstone of Athletic Club’s future—one they’ve secured with a bold and record-breaking commitment.

