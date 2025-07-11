NELFUND resumes upkeep disbursements to students

NELFUND

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commenced the disbursement of upkeep to students that have updated their bank accounts from digital wallet platforms to commercial banks.

This is contained in a statement in Abuja on Friday by the Director, Strategic Communications of the Fund, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi.

According to Oluwatuyi, this development marks a significant breakthrough in resolving earlier disbursement delays.

“Over 3,600 students, who previously registered with digital-only banking platforms, have now successfully received their backlog of upkeep payments after updating their details to conventional commercial bank accounts on the NELFUND portal.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all affected students during this period. Your resilience and cooperation have made this progress possible,” she said.

Oluwatuyi advised students yet to update their bank details to raise a support ticket via the official NELFUND portal to request access for updating their bank details.

She also urged the affected students to report through the IT office of their institutions, which would compile and forward all related cases to NELFUND for resolution.

“NELFUND remains committed to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind.

”This resolution process is part of our broader effort to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and student-centred delivery of our support services,” she added.

Oluwatuyi urged all students to continue engaging only through official NELFUND channels and to assist peers who may require help navigating the update process.

She said that the fund can be reached through its email at [email protected] or its official social media platforms.

The platforms are X @nelfund, Instagram @nelfund, and Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund–NELFUND. (NAN)