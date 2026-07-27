Chelsea exploring move to sign Brighton’s Welbeck – Report

Brighton’s English striker #18 Danny Welbeck applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on March 21, 2026. Brighton won the game 2-1. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea have opened talks with Brighton over a potential move for experienced striker Danny Welbeck as the Blues look to add more experience to their squad under new manager Xabi Alonso.

According to the BBC, the 35-year-old is reportedly keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea optimistic that a deal can be concluded for the former Manchester United, Arsenal, Sunderland and Watford forward.

Welbeck’s potential arrival would represent a significant change in Chelsea’s transfer strategy, with the club increasingly looking to balance their preference for young players with experienced additions.

The Blues’ recruitment model has been heavily focused on signing promising young talents in recent seasons, but influential co-owner Behdad Eghbali admitted in April that the approach needed a “tweak”.

Welbeck could now become one of the experienced figures brought in to strengthen Alonso’s squad.

The England international enjoyed the most prolific league campaign of his career last season, scoring 13 goals in 37 Premier League appearances for Brighton. He has scored 51 goals in 201 matches for the Seagulls since joining the club from Watford in 2020.

Brighton have declined to comment on the reported negotiations.

Welbeck extended his Brighton contract by 12 months in March, leaving him tied to the club until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Chelsea’s interest comes amid uncertainty over the futures of several forwards. Joao Pedro is regarded as the club’s first-choice option, while Liam Delap, Emmanuel Emegha, Marc Guiu and Nicolas Jackson are also competing for places in the attack.

Guiu is understood to be available for either a permanent transfer or loan, with Chelsea valuing him at around £25 million. Jackson, meanwhile, has returned from a loan spell at Bayern Munich but is open to leaving amid interest from Aston Villa.

Delap, who joined Chelsea from Ipswich for £30 million last year, had hoped to establish himself under Alonso but is increasingly expected to leave, while Emegha’s future is also uncertain despite only recently joining from Strasbourg.

The Blues have already made significant moves in the transfer market, signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for a club-record £117 million and bringing in full-back Marco Palestra. They are also closing in on Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix in a deal reportedly worth £52 million.

A move for Welbeck would therefore underline Alonso’s desire to add Premier League experience, leadership and proven goalscoring ability to a Chelsea squad that finished 10th last season.

However, his arrival could further intensify competition in an already crowded attack and potentially accelerate the departures of some of Chelsea’s existing forwards.