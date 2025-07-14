My administration is not slow, Aiyedatiwa replies critics

—- As he swears in 16 new commissioners

— Warns family members others against undue pressure on new commissioners

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has denied that his administration is slow in the delivering of dividend of good governance to the people of the state.

Aiyedatiwa said this while swearing 16 new commissioners in Akure, the state capital.

According to him ” I must acknowledge the reservations of individuals who felt that the State Executive Council should have come off stream in one fell swoop.

” However, within the first 100 days of our administration, we have been able to prove that slow and steady wins the race.

“Governance is not just about speed, it is about goal attainment with consistent and sustained effort, even if seemingly slow, but which ultimately lead to success over those who are initially faster but prone to inconsistency or over-confidence.

“This concept highlights the value of persistence, patience and steady progress in achieving goals.

Aiyedatiwa advised the family members, friends and associates of the new commissioners ” not to put undue pressure by soliciting from them unnecessary favours.

He told the new commissioners to refrain from promoting sectional interests, noting that “their constituencies are not limited to specific area: the entire State is their responsibility.

The governor who congratulated the new commissioners, noted that ” we have certainly taken our time to carefully select the best hands for this moment.

” Let me quickly extend hearty congratulations to each of the new appointees who have been carefully chosen for their unassailable qualifications, impeccable track records and dedication to public service.

Aiyedatiwa charged them to hit the ground running adding that the people of the state are expectant.

He added that they should “discharge the duties and responsibilities of your office with integrity, patriotism, bearing in mind always, the collective interest of the people.

The governor appealed to those yet to be considered for appointment not to be discouraged noting that “governance entails limitless opportunities for everyone to contribute to the overall development of the State. Your own time of glory shall come in due course.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti, described the appointment of the new Commissioners as a strategic step toward inclusive, people-focused governance in Ondo State.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated Commissioners, Mr. Omoyofunmi Segun expressed gratitude to the Governor for the trust and opportunity to serve, assuring that they would discharge their duties diligently and serve the state to the best of their abilities. End