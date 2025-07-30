Kamala Harris rules out running for California governor

Kamala Harris

Former US vice president Kamala Harris ruled out running for governor of California on Wednesday, in a statement that offered little explanation for her decision but warned that the nation was in “a moment of crisis.”

The Democrat — defeated last year by Donald Trump in a tumultuous presidential election — had been mulling a run for the governorship of her home state in 2026, with Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom stepping down.

She had set an end-of-summer deadline for announcing her plans after leaving Washington in January.

“I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for governor in this election,” Harris said in a statement.

Harris, 60, would have been the favorite had she thrown her hat in the ring — she was the state’s top choice, according to polling earlier in July from the University of California, Irvine — yet she offered no explanation for her decision.

Her retreat from the gubernatorial contest means she could in theory decide to try again for the White House in 2028.

The political world had been in suspense about the former vice president’s plans since her loss to Trump, when she came into the race late to replace an ailing president Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket.

While she was out of the limelight, Harris had been reaching out to longtime supporters and donors to gauge enthusiasm for her candidacy to run the country’s most populous state, and one of the world’s largest economies.

She represented the Golden State in the Senate and has served as its attorney general, and was seen as having the advantage of wide name recognition that would help with setting up a deep campaign war chest.

Harris said the country was in a “moment of crisis” caused by politics, government and US institutions failing the American people.

She called for “fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”

“I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” she added.

The election for the next California governor takes place on November 3 next year.

Republican businessman Rick Caruso came a distant second to Harris in the UC Irvine poll — but 40 percent of respondents said they were not yet sure who they wanted to replace Newsom.

The sitting governor cannot run again and is seen as a leading potential Democratic candidate for the next presidential election.

AFP