Justin Bieber set to release seventh album

Justin Bieber shocked fans on Friday with the unexpected release of Swag, his seventh studio album, just hours after teasing it on billboards and social media.

The 21-track project marks Bieber’s first full-length release since 2021’s Justice, and notably, his first since becoming a father in 2024.

“Inspired by his devotion as a husband and father, this new era of music has fueled a deeper perspective and more reflective sound, resulting in some of his most personal music yet,” Def Jam Recordings said of the album.

Fans first spotted billboards promoting the album Thursday in Reykjavik, Iceland, and Los Angeles. Bieber later confirmed the release by sharing photos of the billboards and the full tracklist on Instagram, revealing song titles like “All I Can Take,” “Walking Away,” “Dadz Love,” and “Forgiveness.”

Bieber, a two-time Grammy winner and Canadian pop icon, rose to fame in his teens and is widely recognized for redefining teen pop through his smooth R&B-pop vocals. His hit songs “Baby,” “Sorry,” and “Stay” with The Kid Laroi have earned diamond certifications. Early in his career, Bieber was mentored by Usher and managed by Scooter Braun.

In 2023, he sold the rights to his entire music catalog — which includes six albums — to Hipgnosis, a U.K.-based music investment firm. Though financial terms weren’t officially disclosed, Billboard estimated the deal at around $200 million.

In August 2024, Bieber and his wife, model Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber.

Vanguard News