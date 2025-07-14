Ijebu-Ode LG orders closure of markets to mourn Awujale

The Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona

The Chairman, Ijebu-Ode LGA, Mr Dare Alebiosu, has directed the closure of markets in Ijebu Ode, Ogun, to mourn the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oba Adetona died on Sunday at the age of 91.

In his statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Monday, Alebiosu said the closure was in line with tradition to allow the sons and daughters of the land to mourn the departed royal father.

“Following the announcement of the passing of our highly revered royal father, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona CFR, the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland, the Ijebu Ode Local Government hereby declares the temporary closure of all major markets within the local government jurisdiction as a mark of honour and deep respect for our departed Kabiyesi.

“Effective Monday, 14th July, 2025, the following markets shall remain closed: Ita-Ale Market; Ita-Osu Market and Oke-Aje Market.

“This closure is in line with our cultural traditions and to allow all sons and daughters of Ijebuland the space to mourn this monumental loss.

“Normal market activities shall resume on a date to be communicated in due course, after consultation with the appropriate traditional authorities.

“We urge all traders and residents to comply peacefully and respectfully and may the soul of our beloved Kabiyesi rest in perfect peace,” he said. (NAN)