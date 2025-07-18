How UNIMED Registrar was murdered – Source

…Killers forced poisonous substance into his mouth – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tragedy struck the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED), Ondo, on Thursday, July 17, 2025, as its Registrar, Mr. Ezekiel Imole Adeniran, was gruesomely murdered by suspected assassins at his residence in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adeniran, who was appointed the third substantive Registrar of UNIMED on January 6, 2025, was said to have died after two unidentified assailants attacked him and allegedly forced a poisonous substance into his mouth.

A family source who spoke under condition of anonymity disclosed that the incident occurred when the deceased stepped outside to inspect a strange noise coming from the roof of his house, located along Ondo Road.

“He was attacked by two men who emerged from the bush,” the source said. “They overpowered him and forced a liquid substance, suspected to be poison, into his mouth. He was later found unconscious in the compound and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”

His remains have since been deposited at the Divine Haven Mortuary in Akure.

The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident. Spokesperson for the command, SP Ayanlade Olayinka, described the incident as a clear case of assassination.

“We can confirm that the deceased was murdered. Two men came out of the bush and forcefully administered a substance into his mouth. We are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Olayinka said.

He called on members of the public with useful information to assist the police in the ongoing investigation, now being handled by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Meanwhile, the university community has been thrown into deep mourning. In a statement issued by the institution’s Head of Media and Protocol, Mr. Isaac Oluyi, the management described Adeniran’s death as shocking and devastating.

“The devastating news has thrown the university into mourning,” the statement read. “He was still at his duty post on Monday, July 14, 2025. As of the time of this release, the cause of death is still under investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire university community. May his soul rest in peace.”

Also speaking, the university’s Head of Human Resources, Mr. M.A. Akinkuade, described the late Registrar as a dedicated and hardworking staff member.

“His contributions to the growth and progress of the university will be deeply remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all affected by this tragic loss,” he said.

As investigations continue, security operatives are intensifying efforts to unravel the motive behind the assassination and bring the culprits to book.