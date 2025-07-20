Govs, media chiefs, dignitaries to attend Lateef Jakande memorial lecture on July 23 in Lagos

Two days to the 3rd Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture organised by the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in honour of former governor of Lagos State, state governments, dignitaries and media chief have confirmed attendance.

A statement by the NGE signed by Eze Anaba and Onuoha Ukeh, President and General Secretary respectively, said that Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, will deliver this year’s lecture with theme: “Journalism and the Challenges of Nation-Building in a Multi-Ethnic Society,” with Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as Special Guest of honour as well as governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, is Guest of Honour , with other Special Guests such as Founder of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof Obiora Okonkwo and Chairman, Air Peace Airlines, Dr. Allen Onyema.

Media chiefs, such as Chief Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser to the former President on Media and Publicity; Managing Director of Punch Newspapers, Joseph Adeyeye; Director of News, Television Continental (TVC), Stella Din-Jacobs; and Mrs. Funke Egbemode, former Commissioner of Information, Osun State, will serve as discussants to the main paper.

The statement said that Proprietors, Managing Directors, Editors-in-Chief and editors of Nigerian newspapers will be present at the lecture.

The lecture, which holds at the Edmark D’Podium International Event Center, 31 Aromire Road by Abeniri Jones Road, Ikeja, Lagos, starts at 10am.

The Lateef Jakande Memorial Lecture series aims to celebrate Alhaji Jakande’s remarkable contributions to journalism, public service, and governance. His legacy serves as a model for future generations, and we are proud to continue this tradition.

The lecture series began in 2023 with a paper delivered by Chief Felix Adenaike, Fellow of NGE, and continued in 2024 with Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of This Day/Arise TV, delivering on the theme “Rapidly Changing Media Landscape: Survival Strategies.”

The Guild said the lecture will be “another insightful discussion on the challenges and opportunities in nation-building through journalism.”