Gov Otu mulls raising doctors’ retirement age

Gov Otu

Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has revealed plans to increase the retirement age of doctors in the state from 60 to 65 years, as part of sweeping reforms to strengthen the state’s healthcare delivery system and curb the migration of skilled medical professionals.



The governor, who disclosed this while addressing national officers of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, who are in Calabar for the July National Executive Council, NEC, meeting of the association, said the proposed retirement age extension would not only help retain highly skilled clinicians in the system but also allow for effective transfer of knowledge to younger professionals and improve continuity in healthcare delivery.



“In view of the realities we face, especially the shortage of skilled hands, we are seriously considering reviewing the retirement age for doctors from 60 to 65 years.



“This will help us retain valuable experience within our system and provide room for mentoring and knowledge transfer to the next generation of healthcare workers,” he said.



He emphasised that the sustainability of the health sector depended not just on policies but also on the ethical and professional responsibility of practitioners, urging doctors to uphold these standards.

While noting that doing so would help rebuild public confidence and curb the ongoing brain drain, Governor Otu said: “The medical profession demands both ethical and professional discipline. When these are upheld, they will inspire trust in the system and reduce the exodus of our best minds to other countries.”



Highlighting the steps already taken to reposition the health sector, he explained that his administration began its intervention by strengthening primary healthcare which, he described, as the bedrock of effective service delivery. He assured that deliberate efforts are being made to also address gaps in secondary and tertiary healthcare institutions.



“We started with primary health care because that’s where the majority of our people receive care. But this does not mean we are leaving other levels unattended. We are working to build a robust healthcare system from the ground up,” he said.



He thanked medical professionals across the state for their tireless efforts in promoting the health and wellbeing of Cross Riverians, and assured them of the administration’s commitment to improving their working conditions.

Governor Otu also pleaded for patience and understanding from health sector stakeholders as his administration works to balance competing development priorities across sectors.

“We are committed to ensuring health does not suffer—but we also have obligations in education, infrastructure, and agriculture,” he explained. “All sectors must grow together. We appeal for dialogue and superior reasoning in addressing welfare and sectoral demands.”

On remuneration, the governor reaffirmed the government’s gradual implementation of improved salary structures, assuring that better days lie ahead for medical professionals in the state.

The governor said further “This administration is laying a solid foundation for a resilient health system. We may not solve everything overnight, but we are moving with intent, purpose, and compassion for our people.”

In his remarks, Dr. Abdulrauf Tajudeen, Vice President 1 of NARD, who spoke on behalf of the President, Dr. Osundare Tope, commended the governor for approving 70 per cent of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure, CONMESS, for doctors in the state and urged him to push toward full parity with federal salaries.

“We truly appreciate what you have done so far, but achieving pay parity will go a long way in reducing internal migration and retaining skilled hands within the state,” Dr. Tajudeen said.

Chairman of Cross River State chapter of the Association of Resident Doctors, Dr. Emmanuel Ogar, also expressed gratitude to the governor for his consistent support.

They highlighted the significance of hosting the NARD NEC meeting in Calabar, which forms part of the state’s bid to clinch key national executive positions in the association for the forthcoming election cycle.