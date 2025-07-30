FRSC pledges support for local content in automotive sector

By Theodore Opara

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reaffirmed its commitment to support policies and innovations that promote safer vehicle designs.

Speaking on Thursday in Lagos at a summit organized by the Nigerian Auto Journalist Association (NAJA) in collaboration with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Muhammed, emphasized the importance of aligning automotive development with the nation’s broader goals of digitalization, job creation, and sustainable development.

The event themed “Nigerian First Content as a Catalyst for the Creative Economy,” was described as both timely and significant in the push to enhance local content in the automotive value chain.

Represented by Assistant Corps Marshal, Ann Oladayo, Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC, supervising Lagos and Ogun States, Muhammed said: “As the lead agency in road safety and traffic management, the FRSC recognizes the vital link between road safety, automotive standards, and local content development.

“We commend the NADDC and all stakeholders for their continued efforts toward building a self-sustaining automotive ecosystem in Nigeria.”

He stressed that with the increasing integration of advanced technologies in modern vehicles, it is crucial that locally-produced automotive components meet global safety and environmental standards.

“This is not only essential for economic growth but also for ensuring that vehicles on our roads are safe, durable, and environmentally compliant,” he said.

The FRSC pledged its readiness to collaborate with stakeholders to shape policies that encourage innovation in transport technologies and promote ethical practices within the industry.

“We believe this summit will stimulate productive dialogue, attract critical investment, and develop actionable strategies to position Nigeria’s automotive sector for global relevance,” the FRSC representative added.

He extended appreciation to the event organizers for their consistent engagement, assuring them of the Corps’ unwavering partnership in the ongoing drive toward a safe, efficient, and locally-driven automotive economy.