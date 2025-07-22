FG to end fish importation, introduces sector reforms

By Cynthia Alo

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed plans to end Nigeria’s reliance on imported fish by boosting local production through comprehensive reforms in the aquaculture and fisheries sector.

In a statement signed by Dr. Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, the minister made the disclosure at a meeting with fisheries cooperative groups in Abuja.

He stated that the government is determined to reposition the sector as a critical driver of food security, job creation, and export development.

“Nigeria must chart a new course towards self-sufficiency in fish production,” Oyetola said, adding that the Federal Government is fully committed to supporting the fisheries and aquaculture subsector through policy, technical support, and financial inclusion.

“We will scale up domestic fish production, reduce dependency on imports, and reposition the sector for sustainable growth,” he said.

The meeting brought together major industry stakeholders, including the Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (FCFN), Tilapia Aquaculture Developers Association of Nigeria (TADAN), Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFAN), Women in Fish Farming and Aquaculture, and the Practicing Farmers Association of Nigeria.

Oyetola disclosed that the Ministry is intensifying efforts to empower women and youth with start-up grants and other support initiatives.

He stated further: “Increasing youth participation in aquaculture is not only vital for food production but also a strategic solution to reducing unemployment.

“We are committed to ensuring that young people and women are not left behind in this transformation.”

In his welcome address, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Olufemi Oloruntola, noted that the meeting was in fulfilment of commitments made by the Minister during the Ministry’s second-quarter citizens and stakeholders engagement held in Lagos on 3rd July.

He reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to build enduring partnerships with cooperative societies to drive inclusive growth.