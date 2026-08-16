Video: Ronaldo, Georgina hold wedding ceremony at home as details emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have revealed details of their intimate wedding, choosing to celebrate their marriage at home in Portugal with only their children in attendance.

The football superstar and Rodriguez tied the knot on Tuesday, August 11, marking 10 years since they first met at a Gucci store in Madrid.

Rather than holding a lavish ceremony, the couple opted for a private celebration at their home in Cascais, Portugal, with their five children as the only guests.

Speaking in an interview with Vogue published on Sunday, Rodriguez revealed that her childhood dream of a grand wedding had changed over the years.

“When I was a little girl, I dreamt of the biggest castle, the biggest carriage, the longest dress, a crown full of diamonds,” Rodríguez told the fashion publication. “And now I’m saying: no. I want something intimate, with my partner and our children, at home. Because castles, houses, islands, horses, cars: We have all of that within reach every day. But something intimate – that’s more unusual for us.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez wear Gucci for wedding

The couple’s choice of wedding outfits also carried special meaning, as they both wore Gucci designs for the occasion.

Rodriguez wore a white skirt suit with satin pumps featuring the fashion house’s signature horsebit, while Ronaldo opted for a custom beige cotton suit paired with matching horsebit loafers.

Their decision to wear Gucci was a nod to where their relationship began.

Rodriguez was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016 when Ronaldo visited the boutique. She was not originally scheduled to work that day but had covered a shift for a friend.

“That’s destiny,” she said.

Gucci artistic director Demna also reflected on the significance of designing their wedding outfits.

“It felt incredibly special to dress Georgina and Cristiano for this moment, knowing their love story began in a Gucci store in Madrid,” Demna said. “There is something so romantic about it – a beautiful circle closing, almost like a modern fairy tale.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez married at home

The wedding ceremony took place in the couple’s living room, with their five children present as the only attendees.

Ronaldo described the day as a simple family occasion, revealing that he and Rodriguez even exercised together on the morning of the wedding.

“It will be a special day, spent in a normal way,” Ronaldo said.

Following the ceremony, the family travelled for about an hour to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, where they attended mass to conclude the celebrations.

Reflecting on the intimate wedding, Rodriguez said she needed nothing more than the people and things closest to her.

“I needed nothing more,” Rodríguez reflected after, “my husband, my children, our home, our faith, and our love.”

The wedding came a year after Rodriguez announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her large diamond ring. The couple later confirmed their marriage on the platform with a picture of their hands showing their wedding bands.