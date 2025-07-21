FG proposes reduction in import duties

By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government through the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, is mauling measures to reduce import duties as it plans to scrap the 7 percent surcharge on every import.

Speaking at a Town Hall meeting with stakeholders on Bodogwu clearance system, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Adewale Adeniyi said that the scrapping of the seven percent surcharge is currently undergoing legislative process.

Adeniyi also said that the moment the removal of the surcharge is removed, duties paid of all Nigerian bound cargos will be reduced.

According to the Customs, the removal of seven percent surcharge will hopefully attracting more businesses.

He said: “At the beginning of this meeting, I talked about Bodogwu is bringing cost reduction, cost of doing business in our ports.

We have discovered that when we deploy the right technology with the right attitude of stakeholders, we can actually win old parties.

Recall that stakeholders, particularly the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), protested the 4% FOB levy introduced by the Nigeria Customs Service and warned that it would significantly increase the cost of importing goods, including raw materials and finished products, leading to higher prices for consumers and potentially crippling local industries.

Also recall that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) presented the levy as a necessary measure to fund modernization and operational improvements, particularly replacing the 1% Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS).

The Customs had to suspend the implementation due to the widespread opposition.