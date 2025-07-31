FG promotes 100 FRSC senior officers

The Federal Government has approved the promotion of a total of 51 Corps Commanders (CC) and 49 Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) in a landmark promotion exercise.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ogungbemide noted that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded a significant boost in its human capital development and leadership structure.

He quoted the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as saying that the elevation was a significant stride toward reinforcing the Corps’ commitment to excellence, professionalism, and strategic leadership.

“Fifty-one Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) have been promoted to the rank of Corps Commander (CC), while 49 Assistant Corps Commanders (ACC) have been elevated to Deputy Corps Commander (DCC),” he said.

The SGF, expressing satisfaction with the transparency and merit-based approach of the exercise, commended the Corps leadership for maintaining objectivity and professionalism.

Akume urged the newly promoted officers to recommit themselves to the Corps’ corporate mission of eliminating road traffic crashes and promoting a safer motoring environment nationwide.

He emphasised that the promotion exercise reflected the current administration’s commitment to rewarding excellence, diligence, and hard work.

In his remarks, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, congratulated the newly promoted officers, stating that the recognition was a result of their dedication and performance.

Mohammed reminded them that with higher ranks come greater responsibilities and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of discipline, service, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

He also extended words of encouragement to those who were not promoted in this cycle, urging them to remain steadfast, loyal, and committed, assuring them that their efforts would not go unnoticed in future exercises.

The Corps Marshal reiterated his commitment to enhancing staff welfare across the board, calling on all FRSC personnel to remain focused and contribute actively toward the actualization of the Corps’ strategic goals and safety mandate.

Vanguard News