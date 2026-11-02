Mecca: May God convert our diversity to prosperity — Tinubu

Tinubu

—Business Community Will Support You in Whatever Capacity We Can — Rabiu

—AbdulRazaq, Fagbemi Seek Divine Guidance for President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu on Sunday hosted a dinner for members of his delegation in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he prayed to God to convert Nigeria’s diversity into prosperity.

The President specifically prayed for divine intervention to transform the country’s diversity into an instrument of economic growth and national prosperity

Ge expressed the hope that Nigeria’s ethnic, religious, and cultural diversity would continue to serve as a source of strength and national advancement rather than division, stressing the need for citizens to embrace mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and a shared commitment to the country’s progress.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would bless Nigeria with enduring peace, harmony and prosperity, and grant the nation’s leaders the wisdom, courage and foresight to steer the country towards greater development and improved living conditions for its people.

“May Almighty Allah bless Nigeria, convert our diversity into prosperity as a country,” the President said.

President Tinubu also prayed for divine guidance and protection for Nigerians at home and abroad, asking Allah to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among citizens and inspire a renewed spirit of patriotism, compassion and service to the nation.

The President noted that Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources, coupled with the talents, creativity and enterprise of its diverse population, provided a strong foundation for building a prosperous and inclusive nation.

The dinner with members of his delegation in Makkah provided an opportunity for fellowship and reflection on Nigerians’ shared aspirations for a peaceful, united and prosperous country.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians of all faiths and backgrounds to keep working together in the national interest, expressing confidence that, with faith in Almighty Allah, unity of purpose, and collective determination, Nigeria would overcome its challenges and realise its full potential.

President Tinubu left Nigeria on Thursday to perform the holy obligation in Mecca.

At the dinner, Chairman of BUA Group Abdul Samad Rabiu, speaking on behalf of the country’s business community, pledged that they would continue to support the President in whatever capacity they could.

Rabiu, who praised Tinubu’s dedication to national development, described the President as a committed leader working tirelessly to advance Nigeria’s development.

He assured him of continued support in advancing his administration’s objectives.

“Today is actually the third dinner we’re having with His Excellency Mr President since we came to Makkah on Thursday night or Friday morning when Mr President arrived.

“So, we discussed, and the discussion was, you know, to always continue to pray for Nigeria, for peace, for unity and for Nigeria’s prosperity. To again, you know, thank His Excellency for his passion, for what he’s doing for Nigeria.

“And also for us, it’s quite important because, as I said, it has given us the opportunity to come and pray not only for ourselves and our families, but also for Nigeria.

“We will continue to support His Excellency in whatever capacity we can and definitely, as you all know, Mr President is very passionate about the country. He’s working very hard, and we’ll continue to support him,” he said.

Rabiu expressed gratitude to the President for the opportunity to undertake the spiritual journey, particularly the rare privilege of entering the Kaaba to offer prayers.

He said the experience had enabled members of the delegation to pray not only for themselves and their families but also for Nigeria at a critical period when the country required peace, unity, and prosperity.

Also speaking, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on behalf of his colleagues, prayed for divine wisdom, strength, and courage for Tinubu to continue making decisions in Nigeria’s best interest.

He said: “We are overwhelmed. Allah will continue to bless you. We will pray for you daily. Pray for Nigeria that you lead. And may Allah continue to strengthen you in making the right decisions. Strengthen your wisdom, your boldness, your audacity, and your courage.”

AbdulRazaq expressed appreciation for the President’s invitation to participate in the pilgrimage, describing the spiritual experience as memorable.

He prayed that Allah would continue to guide Tinubu, strengthen his leadership, and grant him the wisdom to navigate the challenges confronting the country.

On his part, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, also offered prayers for the President, asking Allah to grant his personal aspirations and answer his supplications.

Fagbemi observed that, regardless of an individual’s accomplishments or position in life, there would always be personal aspirations requiring divine intervention.

He consequently prayed for the fulfilment of Tinubu’s heart’s desires and continued divine blessings upon his life.

President Tinubu performed the Umrah pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Friday, October 30, offering prayers for Nigeria’s peace, national unity, stability, and prosperity.

The dinner was attended by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Namadi, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc Mr Wale Tinubu, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, and Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.