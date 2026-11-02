How melted nylon additive keeps plantain chips crunchy

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By Elizabeth Adegbesan

For some years, plantain chip has been one of Nigeria’s ultimate snacks which is affordable, accessible, and portable. But as inflation hovers at historic highs, a sinister economic survival tactic has crept into the informal food sector.

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Economy&Lifestyle discovered that to cut costs and keep chips crispy for days, some street entrepreneurs are turning to a dangerous additive: melted cellophane bags.

The cost of a crunch

The mathematics of running a small-scale food business in Nigeria today is brutal. The price of vegetable oil, cooking gas, and raw plantains has tripled over the last two years.

For vendors like Halima Mohammed, who operates a roadside frying station, the pressure to maintain profit margins without raising prices is suffocating.

“If I increase the price of a small pack from N200 to N400, the students will walk away.

“People don’t have money. So, vendors look for shortcuts to make the oil last longer and keep the chips from getting soggy in humidity.”

The “shortcut” involves tossing polyethylene plastic bags directly into the scalding oil.

As the plastic melts, it blends with the vegetable oil, creating a glazing agent. When the plantain slices are fried in this mixture, they form a glassy, ultra-crisp outer shell.

Crucially for vendors, the plastic coating prevents the chips from absorbing moisture, extending their shelf life from two days to over two weeks.

A lifestyle of hustle and denial

In the underbelly of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the practice is an open secret, driven by sheer desperation.

The lifestyle of a micro-entrepreneur in Nigeria is defined by any-way-raw-iron—a slang term for survival by any means necessary.

With no safety nets and a failing grid that forces reliance on expensive petrol generators, the boundary between ethical business and hazardous malpractice has blurred.

Osaro Jimoh, a distributor who supplies packaged chips to traffic vendors on the , admitted that the market rewards the longest-lasting product.

“The boys selling in traffic need chips that stay crunchy under the hot sun for days. If the chips go soft, the motorists will throw them back at us. Nobody asks how the crunch is made; they just want the crunch.

“I don’t know the preservative used to achieve such crunchiness.”

For the millions of consumers who rely on these cheap snacks to get through grueling multi-hour commutes, the lifestyle implications are passive but deadly.

Plastic-infused oil releases carcinogenic compounds, heavy metals, and microplastics into the food, posing severe long-term risks to liver and kidney health.

The regulatory blindspot

Agencies have repeatedly warned the public against consuming street foods prepared with plastic additives.

However, enforcing regulations in a vast, informal economy is nearly impossible.

Millions of fryers operate out of residential backyards, unbranded and untraceable.

Public health advocate, Dr. Duro Ifagbemi, emphasized the gravity of the situation.

“We are looking at a ticking time bomb of gastrointestinal complications and cancer cases,” he warned.

“But you cannot solve a public health crisis without addressing the economic reality.

“When people are starving, long-term health risks feel invisible compared to immediate poverty.”

Surviving at all costs

Though Mohammed denied using the plastic trick herself but acknowledges that the economic system pushes many over the edge.

“Nigeria makes entrepreneurs out of necessity, not out of choice.

“When the government makes it impossible to do business cleanly, people will find a way to survive in the dirt.”

Until the macroeconomic pressures ease, the crisp snap of a roadside plantain chip will carry a cost far heavier than the few Naira exchanged on the asphalt.

Vanguard News