Gully erosion destroys 30 houses, cuts off Edo communities

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY — No fewer than 30 houses have been destroyed by a ravaging gully erosion at Agor-Uwagboe community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The erosion has also cut off the community’s access road linking it with Ofumwengbe and Egbiri communities, leaving residents with limited means of movement.

To ease the situation, residents have constructed a makeshift wooden bridge to enable motorcycles conveying passengers to cross the affected area.

Residents of the community on Sunday staged a peaceful protest to draw the attention of the Edo State Government to their worsening situation.

Speaking during the protest, a community member, Mr Ernest Uwagboe, said the gully was gradually extending into the community, threatening more homes and property.

He warned that the entire community could be consumed by the erosion within three years if the state government failed to urgently intervene.

The community’s spokesman, Kenneth Adoni, said residents had written several letters to relevant government agencies seeking assistance but had yet to receive any intervention.

He appealed to Governor Monday Okpebholo to come to their aid, lamenting the hardship caused by the erosion.

“We are begging Governor Monday Okpebholo to come and help us. For the past three years, the gully has caused lots of problems. We cannot cross to other communities. Whenever it rains, children cannot go to school,” he said.

The residents called on the state government to urgently address the erosion menace and restore access to neighbouring communities to prevent further destruction and alleviate their hardship.