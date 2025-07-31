Dino Melaye resigns from PDP

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the party failed at providing credible leadership to rescue Nigeria from its current challenges.

Melaye announced his resignation in a letter dated July 4, 2025, and addressed to the PDP chairman in Ward 1, Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The letter was shared publicly on Thursday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party at all levels of involvement,” Melaye wrote.

He attributed his decision to what he described as the PDP’s “lack of potency and capacity… to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation.”

“Having carefully reflected on the state of the party, I can no longer in good conscience participate in the activities of the party or lend my support to her agenda,” he added.

Melaye, who was the PDP’s governorship candidate in Kogi State during the 2023 election, said his departure followed deep introspection about the direction of the party.

“In view of the above, please consider this as my formal withdrawal from the party and all its activities at all levels with immediate effect,” the letter concluded.

Vanguard News